CM Mamata Banerjee set to meet Narendra Modi, raise financial crisis and Ganga erosion

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raise the state’s financial crisis and Ganga erosion problem, seeking more funds to tackle both issues.

“If I get an appointment either today or tomorrow, I will discuss the Ganga erosion problem and also ask for funds to deal with the problem. We also need to discuss some projects of Bengal. Deocha-Panchami coal block project is still pending… We need to discuss the Ganga action plan. Moreover, there are various sectors where we are not getting money,” Mamata told mediapersons at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata before leaving for New Delhi.

“Whenever I visit Delhi, I try to speak to the Centre. This is a courtesy between two governments,” the chief minister added.

