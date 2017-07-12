CM-led think tank to be set up in Tathawade

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis(File Photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis(File Photo)

MAHARASHTRA Policy Research Institute (MPRI), a policy think tank announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week, will come up on a 48-acre plot in Tathawade. The government is preparing a master plan for developing the institute. Meanwhile, as announced, the institute’s activities will be held under the aegis of Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA), which will be given a special grant for the same.

The General Administration Department of the Government of Maharashtra brought out a resolution on Friday, giving a blueprint of the constitution, working, objectives and appointments for MPRI. The decision was approved by the state cabinet last week. Experts from various sectors will be appointed to help the government evaluate the existing schemes, conduct policy research on various issues and sectors. A comparative study to improve the existing policies and suggest new ones will also be conducted. The think tank will also study the best policies and practices of other states and nations.

The MPRI will have a multi-tier structure, which will include a CM-led ‘apex committee’. A ‘high-power committee’, headed by the chief secretary and an ‘advisory committee’ headed by an ‘eminent social scientist’ will also be formed.

Additionally, an administrative reform cell will be formed in every department. After it identifies the policies that need reform, the proposal will be sent to the high-power committee, which will study the need and its repercussions. If cleared, the proposal will be placed before the apex committee. It will then be sent to the policy research institute, only if the apex committee gives it a go ahead. Basic structure of MPRI will be chalked out by the five-member advisory council with an eminent law expert, policy expert, director general of Yashada, and chief of policy research cell of Yashada, as members of the committee.

MPRI will undertake both ‘longitudinal research’ (for long-term decisions) and ‘cross-sectional research’ (for immediate solutions). A senior official with Yashada said the organisation is waiting for appointment of the head of advisory committee and two other expert members, following which the work will commence.

“Once Advisory Committee is in place, other functions, such as establishing the Policy Research Centre at Yashada — a precursor to the institute — will be set up. Also, proposals for setting up of infrastructure at Tathawade will be prepared and sent to the state government,” said the official.

