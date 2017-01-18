CM leaves for Delhi, assures all legal means over Jallikattu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday night assured that all possible legal means would be taken to ensure justice for the state in the Jallikattu issue even as he said it should not be construed that the Centre was “ignoring” the state on the matter. (Source: Express Photo) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday night assured that all possible legal means would be taken to ensure justice for the state in the Jallikattu issue even as he said it should not be construed that the Centre was “ignoring” the state on the matter. (Source: Express Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday night assured that all possible legal means would be taken to ensure justice for the state in the Jallikattu issue even as he said it should not be construed that the Centre was “ignoring” the state on the matter. “We should not construe that the Centre is ignoring Tamil Nadu on this issue,” he said when asked if the Union government was “ignoring” the state on the issue despite repeated pleas for an ordinance.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Panneerselvam was speaking to reporters at the airport prior to his departure to New Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow to press for an ordinance for the conduct of the bull-taming sport. He recalled that his predecessor and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had advocated cordial ties between the Centre and the state government even while battling and ensuring Tamil Nadu’s rights were upheld on many issues.

“The (state) government is walking the path of Amma (Jayalalithaa). We will take all legal measures till we get justice in the Jallikattu issue,” he said. He said he had earlier held talks with protestors who are agitating here demanding conduct of Jallikattu and they were “satisfied” with his explanation.

They discussed with him their “just” demand of holding the sport in the state, the Chief Minister said, adding he would apprise Modi of the “sentiments and aspirations” of people of the state tomorrow during their meeting. Panneerselvam said he will also take up with the Prime Minister the issue of Vardah cyclone relief funds and expressed confidence that Modi will oblige.