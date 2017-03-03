It’s official: Dharamshala is Himachal Pradesh’s second capital

NEARLY ONE-AND-A-HALF months after Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh declared Dharamshala, an upcoming smart city of Himachal Pradesh as second capital, the state Cabinet put its seal on the move on Thursday. (Representational Image) NEARLY ONE-AND-A-HALF months after Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh declared Dharamshala, an upcoming smart city of Himachal Pradesh as second capital, the state Cabinet put its seal on the move on Thursday. (Representational Image)

NEARLY ONE-AND-A-HALF months after Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh declared Dharamshala, an upcoming smart city of Himachal Pradesh as second capital, the state Cabinet put its seal on the move on Thursday. The CM presided over the Cabinet meeting to take a call on the move ahead of the state budget, which Virbhadra will present on March 10. This being an election year, the announcement is seen with a lot of political posturing by the ruling Congress after its four-year rule.

The chief minister had been under pressure from MLAs and ministers of Kangra to get a notification issued to formalise the move on the second capital, for which the approval of the Cabinet was a prerequisite.

A senior government official confirmed that the Cabinet has cleared the deck to issue a notification for officially making Dharamshala the second capital of the state. The second capital will not be on the lines of Jammu and Kashmir, which follows a Dardar move practice of complete shifting of the state secretariat to Jammu for six months during the winter and, later to Kashmir, during summer.