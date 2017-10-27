Captain Amarinder Singh doesn’t intend to act against SAD leaders: AAP

AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira (File) AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira (File)

THE AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) has targetted Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh over his statement that he was “waiting for evidence against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia,” saying that he does not have any intent to act against the Akalis. The party was reacting to Amarinder’s statement made in Jalandhar Thursday where he said that while he personally felt that Bikram Singh Majithia and some other Akali leaders may have been involved in drug trade and trafficking in the state, he was waiting for evidence to act against them.

The Leader of Opposition, Sukhpal Khaira, said the CM’s remarks were “perplexing” because even with the law and order machinery of the state at his disposal along with the Special Task Force (STF) constituted to investigate drug trade, he was still waiting for evidence. “Evidence will come forth only when you investigate someone. Here the Congress party’s own MLAs are levelling allegations against Bikram Majithia and demanding probe yet no action is being taken by Capt Amarinder,” he said.

Khaira said it appeared that the CM had been forced to make a statement after recent developments as Congress MLAs led by Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu had launched an ‘andolan’ against Majithia. “There is a distinct lack of intent on part of Capt Amarinder to take action,” Khaira alleged.

