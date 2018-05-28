CM Devendra Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray war of words over audio clip continues

Unwilling to backtrack, Thackeray said, “We would like the CM to explain to us the meaning of saam, daam, dand, bhed. We are willing to join the Marathi language classes of Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Unwilling to backtrack, Thackeray said, “We would like the CM to explain to us the meaning of saam, daam, dand, bhed. We are willing to join the Marathi language classes of Fadnavis. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The war of words between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray continued on Sunday over the controversial audio clip.

Fadnavis on Sunday provided the entire 14-minute audio clip of his address to party workers to the state election commission. In the audio clip, released by Thackeray at a rally in Palghar on Friday night, Fadnavis is purportedly heard asking BJP workers to use “saam, daam, dand, bhed (negotiation, money, punishment and division)” to win the May 28 bypoll. Fadnavis has said his words have been distorted.

On Sunday, Fadnavis said, “I have always maintained that there cannot be any justification for any wrongdoing by anybody. If there is anything objectionable in the clipping, action should be taken against me. At the same time, the same rule should apply to my political rivals. If there is nothing objectionable in the clip, Thackeray should also be subjected to action for making baseless allegations.” He said, “I have already explained my stand on the issue. I don’t need to define what is meant by saam, daam, dand, bhed. Everybody knows. Moreover, I would like to reiterate that it was selectively used by distorting the facts and reference to context.”

Unwilling to backtrack, Thackeray said, “We would like the CM to explain to us the meaning of saam, daam, dand, bhed. We are willing to join the Marathi language classes of Fadnavis.” Fadnavis said, “I am sure everybody understood by what I meant. It is crystal clear. However, one can always wake up a person who is sleeping. But what does one do about those who pretend they are sleeping.”

Earlier, the Congress along with local leaders lodged a complaint with the election commission. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “We have filed our complaint with the election commission. We want the EC to look into the objectionable speech of the CM and take action. And if it’s not proved, they should act against Sena president.”

