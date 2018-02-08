CM Devendra Fadnavis reshuffles bureaucrats

Within a year of taking over as managing director of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Limited (PMPML), high-profile bureaucrat Tukaram Mundhe was on Wednesday transferred as the Nashik civic commissioner. In Nashik, Mundhe will succeed Abhishek Krushna (2006-batch), who has now been posted as the joint chief executive officer of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, while Naina Gunde (2008) replaced Mundhe at PMPML.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also transferred 2002-batch IAS officer Kiran Kurundkar as a secretary in the Agriculture, Dairy Development, and Fisheries Department. He was previously serving as the joint managing director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. Two other IAS officers, Prerana Deshbhratar, and Deepak Kumar Meena were also given new postings on Wednesday.

