CM Devendra Fadnavis, Nitin Gadkari chair meet to review milk, irrigation works

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday chaired a meeting in Nagpur to review the National Dairy Development Board’s (NDDB) project to increase milk production in Vidarbha and Marathwada. A release from the chief minister’s office said that the project is currently being implemented in 1047 villages benefiting over 23,000 farmers and more than 1.5 lakh litred milk was being collected per day.

The release added that work had begun in nine out of 11 districts and a payment of Rs 75 crore had been made so far to farmers. A decision to make land available at Amravati, Wardha, Nagpur and Chandrapur for the project was taken at the meeting, said officials.

CM Fadnavis and Gadkari also chaired a meeting in Nagpur to review the progress of irrigation projects especially in the drought-prone areas of Maharashtra. A future roadmap to generate irrigation potential of 3,41,753 hectare was discussed in the meeting, said officials.

Gadkari assured support and funding from the central government to complete irrigation works to achieve a target of 40% increase in irrigation. “This is the only sustainable solution to double farmers’ income by 2022,” said Fadnavis.

