CM Devendra Fadnavis meets PM Narendra Modi, talks about electoral success

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and apprised him about the political developments and the electoral success the BJP got in the ten municipal corporations, 25 zilla parishads and 283 panchayat samitis across Maharashtra.

Watch What Else is Making News



At the meeting, it was emphasised how developmental plank pushed uniformly across urban, semi-urban and rural Maharashtra worked to the party’s advantage overriding the initial hardships caused to the farmers and cooperative sectors due to demonetisation policy of the centre.

At the one-to-one meeting between the PM and CM, a report explaining how developmental plank coupled with local alliances led to the success of the party was presented along with the roadmap ahead, both administrative and electoral.

Highly-placed sources in the BJP indicated that the subject of who should hold the remote of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was also discussed at the meeting.

While maintaining that BJP would like to have an alliance with Shiv Sena in the BMC, the party said it would not like to compromise its transparency plank. Thus, indicating that BJP is not averse to some give and take with the Sena which has managed to win two seats more than the BJP’s 82 in the 227-seat Mumbai municipal corporation.

Sources in the BJP indicated, “The BJP is confident of having its own mayor in the BMC. The Congress’ decision to distance itself from the Shiv Sena is perceived as the big setback for Uddhav Thackeray who was trying to mobilise support within non-BJP parties to stump them from staking claim for the mayoral post in BMC.”

While emphasising that public mandate in Maharashtra had clearly negated the demonetisation plank which had united the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena against the BJP during the two phased elections on February 16 and 21, the chief minister highlighted the support of the people to combat corruption and their ability to accept the transparency plank.

The statistical details presented to the prime minister showed how BJP at 35,36 per cent vote share was way ahead of all other mainstream parties in the nine municipal corporation elections. In Mumbai it polled 27,92 per cent votes which was marginally lower than Shiv Sena’s 28.83 per cent.

The chief minister apprised the PM about the zilla parishad results where the party made a quantum leap from fourth to number one position. Out of 1509 seats it won 406 seats. It was way ahead of Congress with 309, NCP 360 and Sena 271 seats.

The BJP perceived as a party with urban vote base also made deep inroads in panchayat samiti edging out the Congress and NCP. Out of 2989 seats spread across 283 panchayat samitis, BJP won 831 seats. The Congress won 591, NCP 674 and Shiv Sena 581 seats.