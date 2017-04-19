CM Devendra Fadnavis leads state by getting rid of red beacon atop his car

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday lead the state by taking the decision to get rid of the red beacon atop his car to end the VVIP culture in government. “Maharashtra welcomes the great step taken by prime minister Narendra Modiji towards ending the VIP culture.” Fadnavis took it to twitter and said, “ And to celebrate such epic step for strengthening our democracy, I have stopped the use of red beacon on my car.”

At the state level, chief minister had already taken several initiatives leading with his personal examples to end the VVIP treatment. Shortly after taking the charge of the government on October 31, 2014, he took the decision not to halt the traffic along the route through which his convoy passed. The chief minister reckoning the inconvenience caused to people when VVIP vehicles were given a freeway, changed the norms. As a result, Fadnavis often have to face the traffic problems and also held at at signals. Yet, chief minister has decided not to seek special travel privilege or VVIP treatment.

In another departure from the past, Fadnavis has disallowed any additional expenditure on renovation of his own residential bungalow Varsha or office at Mantralaya.

A senior officer in the public works department revealed, “ Majority of the ministers and even bureaucrats often engage in huge renovations when they shift to new government houses. But CM gave strict instructions not to make unnecessary expenditure at Varsha or office at Mantralaya.”

