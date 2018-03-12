CM Devendra Fadnavis forms panel for discussion on farmers’ demands

Highly-placed sources said, “At the meeting, the Chief Minister has also appealed to the rally organisers to ensure the students who are giving the exams are not put to any inconvenience.” Since students have to appear for board exams, he made an appeal to the protesters to cooperate and also reviewed the security preparations. Highly-placed sources said, “At the meeting, the Chief Minister has also appealed to the rally organisers to ensure the students who are giving the exams are not put to any inconvenience.” Since students have to appear for board exams, he made an appeal to the protesters to cooperate and also reviewed the security preparations.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday conveyed that the government is positive to all the demands made by the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha, which has organised the long farmers’ march. He also constituted a committee to discuss all the demands made the ABKS, which is backed by the Left, and resolve the issues logically.

The committee will comprise six ministers — Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Agriculture Minister Pandurang Phundkar, Tribal Welfare Minister Vishnu Sawra, Cooperation Minister Subash Deshmukh and Public Works Department (Public Undertaking) Minister Eknath Shinde. Of the six ministers, five belong to the BJP and one is from the Shiv Sena.

Adequate measures have been taken to ensure the students appearing for Class X and XII board exams are not inconvenienced due to protest rally leading to traffic problems.

Highly-placed sources said, “At the meeting, the Chief Minister has also appealed to the rally organisers to ensure the students who are giving the exams are not put to any inconvenience.” Since students have to appear for board exams, he made an appeal to the protesters to cooperate and also reviewed the security preparations.

