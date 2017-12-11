CM Devendra Fadnavis accuses opposition of shedding crocodile tears over farmers’ woes

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said the Congress and NCP did not do enough for them when in power. (Express photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said the Congress and NCP did not do enough for them when in power. (Express photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday accused the opposition of shedding “crocodile tears” over issues related to farmers and claimed the Congress and the NCP did not do enough for them when in power.

Fadnavis’ comments came on the first day of the state legislature’s two-week-long winter session in Nagpur in response to the opposition parties’ criticism that his government had failed to alleviate the woes of cultivators.

As the assembly session began, leader of opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil alleged that the BJP-Shiv Sena government in the state was a huge failure and had faulted in the implementation of loan waiver scheme.

Responding to it, Fadnavis said, “The so called concerns of Congress and NCP are nothing but ‘magarmach ke aansoo’. It is a false concern, infact, the Congress and NCP government had largely disappointed farmers in the state.” He said the package for Vidarbha announced during the previous Congress-NCP government had hardly benefited the farmers. The Congress and the NCP did not help farmers when they were in power, he said.

Fadnavis said he would compare the performance of the earlier Congress-NCP rule with that of his government. Vikhe Patil alleged that state government had made several mistakes in the farm loan waiver implementation. “The figures have gone wrong, the company appointed for the processing of data has also made several mistakes,” he said.

“The loan waiver announcement was made in June and till date there is no sufficient data to prove how many farmers have actually received benefits of the scheme,” the Congress leader said. Later, BJP minister Ram Shinde told reporters outside the assembly that on the first day of the session, the House members always pay tributes to the departed leaders. “The opposition leaders sidelined it and came up with farmers’ issues. This is an unfair practice,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App