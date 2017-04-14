CM Captain Amarinder Singh has insulted visiting minister: AAP

Amarinder Singh (File/Express) Amarinder Singh (File/Express)

The AAP has targeted Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh for his refusal to meet the visiting Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan by terming him a “Khalistani sympathiser” and said Amarinder had insulted the visiting dignitary. In a statement Thursday, AAP spokesperson Sukhpal Singh Khaira said the CM’s statement reflects the “vindictiveness” of Captain Amarinder Singh towards Punjabis living in Canada because his pre-poll visit to Canada did not happen.

“It is unfortunate Captain Amarinder Singh has not only insulted the Canadian Defence Minister but also Punjabis in general and Sikhs in particular, who have already proved their mettle in a foreign land in business as well as in the political arena too”, Khaira said.

“Captain must understand that the people of Canada not only elected Harjit Sajjan as MP, but he also represents Government of Canada and as a Sikh and CM of Punjab, he should welcome the visiting Canadian Defence Minister”, Khaira said. Khaira demanded that Capt Amarinder should immediately withdraw his remarks against the Canadian defence minister.

Khaira said he being the senior leader of AAP and chief whip of the party, he would organise a welcome for the Canadian defence minister in case Captain Amarinder continued to stay adamant.

