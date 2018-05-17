Delhi chief secy assault case: CM Arvind Kejriwal to join probe tomorrow

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has agreed to cooperate with police in the probe with regard to the alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash at the CM’s official residence on February 19.

CM Kejriwal gave his nod to join the investigation in a letter addressed to the Station House Officer of Police Station Civil Lines. However, the AAP national convener stated in his letter that he would be unable to commit at 11 am on Friday and that he would be available at his camp office on the day. Police have already questioned 11 AAP MLAs, who were present at the chief minister’s residence during a meeting when Prakash was allegedly assaulted.

Two AAP MLAs, Amantullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, were arrested in connection with the case. Kejriwal, his former advisor VK Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, were also present when the alleged assault took place. On February 23, a Delhi police team had examined the CCTV system installed at the CM’s residence in the Civil Lines area and seized the hard disk. The forensic report is still awaited.

BJP legislator and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, accused Kejriwal of conspiring the assault on Prakash at his official residence. “The chief minister should cooperate in investigation instead of indulging in politics over it,” Gupta said.

