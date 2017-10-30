Amarinder Singh seeks Sushma Swaraj’s help to rescue mother-daughter duo stranded in Saudi

Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh sought EAM help on Twitter. (File Photo) Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh sought EAM help on Twitter. (File Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday sought External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s help to rescue a mother-daughter duo stranded in Saudi Arabia.

Amarinder shared a news clipping from his official Twitter handle which said a woman from village Gadhi Fatehkhan of Nawashahr pleaded for help through a video message from the Gulf country. According to the report, the women, identified as Kaur, claimed she was removed from work and her daughter had been wrongly framed and arrested by the police.

Kaur, in the video, urged Sushma Swaraj to come to her rescue and help her in returning to India. The two women were reportedly on their way to Malaysia when they were redirected to Saudi Arabia by “agents” and given work. A case has been registered in Jalandhar.

Please look into this @SushmaSwaraj ji. This Mother-daughter duo from Nawanshahr are in trouble in Saudi Arabia. Request your urgent help. pic.twitter.com/cYZ65HHoKX — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 30, 2017

