CM Amarinder Singh dedicates to nation 2nd phase of Jang-e-Azadi memorial at Kartarpur

At a well-attended function at Kartarpur on Tuesday, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh dedicated to the nation the second phase of the Jang-e-Azadi memorial while announcing Rs 25 crore for the completion of the third phase in the forthcoming budget and sanction of Rs 9.5 crore towards the pending arrears for the phase I construction. The first phase of the memorial was inaugurated by former CM Parkash Singh Badal.

Captain Amarinder also appreciated his predecessor for giving to the state two prestigious projects, Jang-E-Azadi at Kartarpur and War Heroes Memorial in Amritsar. Speaking on the occasion, the CM directed the memorial committee to allow free entry for the families of all freedom fighters and also asked it to depute tour guides to educate children about the monument’s significance. He also suggested that names of all freedom fighters from Punjab who had sacrificed their lives in service to the nation be inscribed on the monument.

Recalling his post-Tsunami visit to Andaman and Nicobar islands to undertake rehabilitation work there, the CM said he was really moved by reading the names of the martyrs, including thousands from Punjab, who had made the supreme sacrifice in Port Blair jail. Earlier, Punjab Congress president and Gurdaspur MP Sunil Jakhar urged the Chief Minister to issue directions to the Education Department to make visits by school students to the memorial and other such historical places mandatory to imbibe in them a passionate spirit of patriotism.

State’s Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said the Jang-E-Azadi memorial would be a bridge to connect the younger generations with their glorious legacy of patriotism.

