CM Amarinder Singh announces development schemes for Amritsar

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday announced a number of welfare and development schemes for Amritsar, including a Rs 3,000 crore World Bank aided project to establish a surface water-based drinking supply system in the city. The surface water scheme will replace the existing ground water-based drinking water supply scheme, which addresses a serious concern of the region, which is facing severe depletion of the ground water and cases of vector borne diseases.

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, the chief minister also announced several new development projects, worth Rs 556.90 crore for Amritsar.

Amarinder announced the establishment of a directorate of fire services at state level in in the city, along with 50 percent reservation for women in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Another key decision of the government relates to provision of free homes for homeless people and subsidised houses for economically weaker section under the Shehri Awas Yojana.

The chief minister announced devolution of proprietary rights to old tenants on residential and commercial properties of municipal bodies, besides one-time settlement of old arrears of water and sewerage bills, and property/house tax.

Amarinder said as part of his government’s decision to place greater emphasis on e-governance in the delivery of urban civic services, most of such services in Amritsar would soon be available through mobile applications.

Other new developmental projects worth Rs 110 crore were announced in the press conference also.

These include construction of a 2-lane road from NH-54 to Amritsar-Bhikhiwind-Khem Karan Road (village Bohru) at a cost of Rs 22 crore, besides Mata Ganga Ji Marg connecting Amritsar-Jhabhal Road to Gurdwara Baba Budha Ji at an expenditure of Rs 26 crore.

Amarinder further told media persons that construction of road-over bridge (ROB) at level crossing on Amritsar-Mehta Road at Vallah would be undertaken at a cost of Rs 32 crore, in addition to a Rs 30 crore project for ROB/RUB at level crossing on Amritsar Attari Railway line crossing from Putligar Chowk towards Pakistan.

He said a Rs 171.90 crore Amritsar city development plan will consist of construction of ROB/under bridge at Jaura railway crossing, construction of a flyover from Batala Road HP petrol pump to Majitha Road at 4S Chowk among other projects.

A unified tourism information and facilitation centre would be set up for promotion of tourism in the city and multipurpose sports and recreation facility on a land of 26 acres will also be set up.

Public toilets and 17 places, beautification works around the Sri Durgiana temple and construction of slip roads and redesigning of congested roundabouts were other works announced by the chief minister.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App