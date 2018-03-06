Jai Ram Thakur is only a mask, RSS running the show: CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri

Mukesh Agnihotri Mukesh Agnihotri

As the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government is set to face its first budget session, the 21-member Congress Legislature Party (CLP) is geared up for its role as opposition. Mukesh Agnihotri, 55, CLP leader and a journalist-turned politician, speaks to The Indian Express.

The Vidhan Sabha session begins Tuesday. What’s going to be the role of the Congress party?

The people of Himachal Pradesh have given the Congress its role: to sit in the Opposition. If there is a generational change in the BJP, the Congress too has young faces in the opposite benches. We also have veterans such as Virbhadra Singhji. His stature and experience, both in governance and parliamentary matters, will give the opposition an advantage.

Why is the Congress not ready to give even a 100-day breather to the BJP government ?

We wanted to give a ‘100 days breather’ to the Chief Minister. But even after more than 60 days in power, he remains on celebration mode. It’s RSS-AVBP running the show behind the mask of Jai Ram Thakur. He is rushing to Delhi every week to take diktats from the Sangh Pariwar. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has collapsed. He has made a mess of transfers. The bureaucracy is settling their own scores. There is strong RSS pressure on the CM. He is totally confused and unable to do much on the governance and basic public services fronts.

Why are you opposed to the move to simplify land transfers?

The RSS wants section 118 of HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act 1972 to be scrapped so that businessmen close to the BJP can buy land in the state. That’s why they call the CM to Delhi frequently and give him ‘tasks’ to make changes in the law. We will not allow this. It’s something we never expected from Jai Ram Thakur in his first 60 days. The law was enacted by (former CM) Dr Y S Parmar to protect agriculturists’ land-holdings.

What are the other issues against the government that you plan to highlight?

They (BJP) accused us – the previous Congress government – of engaging “retired, tired and hired” officials to run the Chief Minister’s Office. Now, just look at Jai Ram Thakur’s choice of people in the CMO. They are RSS-ABVP appointees, having no suitable academic and administrative experience. Transfer mafia has become active. The Chief Minister is unable to face people in his own constituency due to Janjehli agitation. The law and order situation is going from bad to worse.

How would you rate the governance?

Very poor. Files have piled up. The Chief Minister is not left alone by RSS functionaries. There are pressures on him from Shanta Kumar, J P Nadda and others. It looks RSS has come to power not BJP .Many BJP leaders are telling us the congress rule was better: At least there were experienced leaders running the state. The government has raised Rs 2,000 crore loans and at this speed the debt liability in the next five years will exceed Rs 60,000 crore during BJP’s five-year tenure.

Is there something about the new government that you appreciate?

If the government takes any pro-people initiative, we will definitely appreciate it. We want the Chief Minister to stamp his authority by taking policy decisions, not by abruptly transfering DC or SP of a district. We will seek answers in the session.

Any complaints on not being declared as leader of opposition?

No question. The Congress has asked me to lead the MLAs in the House. I will do my best and raise issues of public importance. I am not at the mercy of the government.

