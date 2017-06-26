Cloudy morning in Delhi, light rain likely

Cloudy morning in Delhi (Indian Express Archive) Cloudy morning in Delhi (Indian Express Archive)

The national capital witnessed partly cloudy skies this morning with the minimum temperature settling at 30.4 degrees Celsius. The weather was sultry as the minimum temperature stayed two degrees above normal and humidity was on the higher side at 75 per cent at 8.30 am.

However, there is respite in sight with the Met office forecasting the possibility of light rain or thundershowers later in the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius, a weather official said. Yesterday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius while the maximum was 39.4 degrees.

