Cloud-based system to register revenue documents launched: Punjab Cabinet

Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh (File) Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh (File)

THE PUNJAB Cabinet gave its approval for a state-of-the-art Cloud-based National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) to register revenue-related documents across the state. While Chief Minister Amarinder Singh launched the system through a video conference in Moga and Adampur, it would be put in place in all 22 districts by March next year, said Manpreet Singh Badal.

The CM also launched an Electronic Total Station (ETS) progamme in the five districts of Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Mohali for land demarcation. The Cabinet also gave the green light for replacement of “blue cards” under the Atta- Dal scheme with new smart cards, to be linked with Aadhaar card. The data- base of each beneficiary would be stored online as the government aims at computerization of the state’s Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS).

As per orders of the state government, the New Atta Dal Scheme has been renamed as Smart Ration Card Scheme under which any beneficiary, registered anywhere in the state could get his ration from any city.

The Cabinet also gave a go-ahead to government’s Premature Release Policy to allow early release of mentally incapacitated and terminally ill life convicts, in line with the directives of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The changes would enable premature release of life convicts who are mentally incapacitated or who are suffering from terminally ill disease like cancer, suffering from AIDS or failure of both kidneys. The mentally incapacitated or seriously ill-prisoners would be eligible for consideration for premature release after completion of 10 years of imprisonment, with or without remission.

The council of ministers also gave its clearance to ‘The Punjab Victim or their Dependents Compensation Scheme, 2017’ to compensate victims of crime, with a minimum compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to victims of acid attack.

While the Centre will provide one-time assistance of Rs 4.01 crore to crime victims and their dependants, the state will make budgetary provisions thereafter for the same.

In compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court, the government would provide minimum compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to victims of acid attack. In case of death due to acid attack, the family will be provided assistance of Rs 5 lakh. In addition, the government will give 100 percent medical reimbursement to a victim of acid attack, including medicine, food, bedding and plastic surgery, if required, at government approved hospitals.

Compensation of Rs 3 lakh would be provided to a victim of rape and Rs 4 lakh in murder with rape case, Rs 2 lakh in case of physical abuse of minor, Rs 1 lakh for rehabilitation of victim of human trafficking, Rs 50,000 for sexual assault, Rs 2 lakh in case of death, Rs 2 lakh for permanent disability.

It also approved the government’s ‘Connect with Your Roots’ (CYR) programme to reach out to youngsters of Punjabi origin settled in other countries. The programme, aimed at young boys and girls of Punjabi origin, whose parents, grandparents or great-grandparents are settled abroad in various countries across the globe, will seek to connect them with their roots.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App