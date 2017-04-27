Closure of bars not reduced consumption: Kerala Minister    

Kerala Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan on Thursday said consumption of narcotic substances and spurious liquor has increased in the state following the closure of liquor bars by the previous UDF government. He told the state Assembly that the implementation of total prohibition was not effective in the state and the LDF government’s new liquor policy would be framed after considering the interests of tourism sector.

Liquor consumption in the state has not come down after the previous UDF government’s liquor policy of closing down bars and stopping of serving foreign liquor below the category of five star hotels, he said.

“The consumption of illegal substances has increased… there is also surge in the arrival of spurious liquor to the state,” the minister said during the question hour.

Detailing various steps taken by the government to reduce the liquor consumption, he said a mass awareness drive was already on with the support of library councils across the state.

One of the major initiatives of the government in this regard is ‘Vimukthi’, an awareness mission against liquor and narcotic abuse, he said.

The minister also maintained that LDF government’s liquor policy was not total prohibition but abstinence.

Over 700 bars below the category of five star hotels had been closed down in the state as per the liquor policy of previous UDF government with a goal of total prohibition by 2023.

