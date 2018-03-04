Closing ranks ahead of 2019 polls to be RSS conclave aim

The conclave will take place between March 9 to March 11, 2018 in Nagpur The conclave will take place between March 9 to March 11, 2018 in Nagpur

The all-India meeting of RSS Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), scheduled in Nagpur for March 9, 10 and 11 is set to firm up the “unity” plan in the Sangh parivar ahead of the crucial 2019 general elections. The all-important three-yearly conclave of over 1,500 delegates from various Sangh parivar organisations will also take a call on the next team of its office-bearers for the next three years.

Sources in RSS said, “no major changes are expected.” Speculations were rife over current Sahsarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosbale replacing incumbent Sarkaryawah Suresh alias Bhaiyyaji Joshi. At least two middle-level RSS functionaries told The Indian Express that no such move is apparently afoot. “Bhaiyyaji hasn’t given any indication that he wants to step down. So, it is unlikely that he will be replaced,” said one.

Another RSS official said, “There is no such move so far. The only rule that can force anybody’s automatic retirement from the body is the upper age limit of 75. Bhaiyyaji is well within the limit by about five years. Moreover, his health has stabilised and he can undertake day-to-day work of the top executive. So, it is unlikely that he will make an exit to usher in Hosbale or anyone else.” Hosbale’s name had been making rounds since last ABPS at Nagpur. He is said to be a favourite of the BJP too and personally preferred by the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo. “That itself may be a deterrent for the RSS that won’t like to give primacy to the choice of the BJP ahead of the 2019 elections. If BJP returns to power under Modi-Shah duo next year, the RSS would prefer to have its own chosen team at helm. Joshi may make way for his successor in the middle of his next term.” said a source.

The RSS as patriarch has grown in stature by leaps and bounds due to its prime role in ensuring victory for the BJP in the north-east. “This will certainly keep the RSS a notch above the individual charisma of Narendra Modi, something which can never be compromised within the organisation,” he added. The visit on Sunday by Shah to RSS headquarters in Nagpur immediately after the N-E victory is also significant from that point of view.

Apart from having its own chosen Sarkaryawah, the RSS will also try to engage its sparring constituents like the Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh (BMS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to ensure complete unity ahead of the 2019 general elections. “The RSS would like to ensure that the BJP wins the election as it is extremely crucial for it in the wake of its 100th-anniversary celebrations in 2025,” said a functionary.

The VHP under Pravin Togadia has been a problem area for the RSS. The recent public spat between Togadia and Modi had raised many an eyebrow in the parivar with the RSS actually telling Togadia to keep off it. “One of the reasons for the RSS to have a Dharma Jagaran Manch despite VHP is that the latter tending to become a parallel power centre. Similarly, the RSS doesn’t agree with BMS’s public criticism of Modi-led Centre. Hence, the effort will ensure complete unity in the wake of 2019 elections in short-term and a parivar niyojan in long term,” said a functionary. He said, “Many organisations have now become redundant. They can be disbanded.”

The RSS is particularly worried over the overwhelming trend of NOTA witnessed during the Gujarat elections. “Over six lakh voters, believed to be largely from the traditional BJP supporters, exercised this option in the recent Assembly elections. The perception is that a large section of the BJP voters isn’t satisfied with the government’s performance. So, the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is likely to renew his call to vote in large numbers like he did prior to 2014 elections,” sources said, adding, “this is also important for the upcoming Karnataka elections.”

Shah visits Gadkari, RSS HQ

BJP president Amit Shah Sunday visited the RSS headquarter in the Nagpur’s Mahal area and was closeted with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryawah Suresh Joshi for over three hours. Immediately after his arrival in the city in the morning, Shah went straight to the residence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and spent about 45 minutes with him before leaving for Ravi Bhavan, the government rest house where he met party workers. BJP has chosen Gadkari to be one of the observers in the N-E to oversee government formation process in the three states of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland and Shah is believed to have discussed the subject with Gadkari.

Later he reached the RSS HQ around 3 pm and was there for more than three hours. What transpired among the three couldn’t be known. Shah later left for the airport.

