Close shave at IGI Airport

An accident was averted at Delhi Airport Wednesday after an IndiGo aircraft left its assigned lane, crossed the runway, and entered another taxiway where a Jet Airways plane was stationed, prompting pilots to apply the brakes to avoid a collision.

While the IndiGo aircraft had 81 passengers onboard, the Jet Airways Boeing 737 was carrying 142 passengers.

Initial probe revealed that the incident occurred because of low visibility due to fog and the Vizag-bound plane was stranded on the runway for 50 minutes, affecting flight operations for an hour. The two pilots of the IndiGo aircraft have been taken off duty, pending investigation.