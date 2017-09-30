Close aide of GNLA chief arrested by police

A close aide of the outlawed Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) chief Sohan D Shira, was arrested from remote Dosogre village in South Garo Hills district, police said on Friday. Acting on specific information, a special team was deputed to the village last evening and after conducting raids, the cadre identified as Bande Ch Marak alias Border was arrested, Superintendent of Police, Abraham Sangma said.

A close aide of Sohan since he joined in 2012, Bande was present during the last two encounters with police in the district although he managed to escape during an encounter in Rongsu two months ago, the SP said.

According to preliminary investigation, Bande was part of the group that ambushed police personnel a few years ago where several policemen had been killed both at Kolapara and Panda ambushes, the SP said.

Meanwhile, two persons apprehended by the BSF while delivering suspicious consignments to a Bangladeshi national have been arrested.

Jankey Marak and Abel Sangma were apprehended while they were delivering some consignment to one Bangladeshi national near International border boundary fence, a BSF spokesperson said.

In yet another incident, the BSF in South West Khasi Hills district seized 16 cows while being smuggled to Bangladesh from India taking the total number of seizure to 167 cows in the past one week, the BSF said.

