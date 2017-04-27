Cloned debit card case: Accused Bulgarian had details of Chinese citizens, say police

THE BULGARIAN national arrested earlier this month while trying to use cloned debit cards to withdraw cash from an ATM in the city had details of mostly Chinese account holders, the police said.

In most such cases, accused persons collect details of debit cards by inserting skimming devices into ATM machines in one country and the details are used to withdraw money in another country to stay away from law enforcement agencies of the place where the crime is committed.

Acklando Mykhaylo was arrested from Juhu on April 15.

A senior officer linked to the probe said: “Several card details that we found from the accused belong to Chinese nationals. We suspect that the accused is part of a gang that skimmed card details from Chinese ATM

machines and tried using those in India. It is the modus operandi used by most accused in such cases where they target ATMs in a country and use cards in another.”

He added: “We are waiting for details like the number of customers who have lost money and the exact amounts that have been withdrawn by the Bulgarian citizen. Depending on the details we get, we will be able to ascertain what is the amount that the accused has withdrawn till now.”

So far, the police have recorded the statement of a local corporator whose letter of recommendation helped the Bulgarian national prove that he was a resident of Antop Hill and obtain a PAN card.

Mykhalyo had been arrested by a team from BKC cyber police based on a complaint lodged by a bank.

The bank officials had told the police that Mykhaylo had tried withdrawing money using a cloned debit card at its

ATM in Juhu.

The ATM machine retained the debit card after the accused could not key in the right PIN after several attempts.

The bank officials found it was a cloned card and informed the police.

Based on CCTV footage that the police procured from the ATM, the accused was tracked down and arrested.

On searching his residence, the police found details of several cloned cards.

A similar incident that had happened earlier when cards of several Indian citizens were compromised from an ATM outside the Maharashtra state police headquarters.

The accused had used cards cloned in Romania.

