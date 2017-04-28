Clinical Establishment Act, 2017: Doctors observe ‘National Black Day’

DOCTORS AND medical professionals in the state, under the banner of Indian Medical Association (IMA), observed ‘National Black Day’ on Thursday to protest against the West Bengal Clinical Establishment (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) Act, 2017. Some practising doctors of medical colleges, establishments and government and private hospitals across the state took part in a programme held in front of Dr BC Roy’s House at Raja Subodh Mallik Square in Kolkata, where they wore black badges. Doctors, who did not take part in the programme, wore black badges on duty.

The medical professionals claimed that it was a successful protest. “The all-out and unanimous participation of medicos in observing the National Black Day by upholding the call given by IMA headquarters further demonstrated our strength and unity against all opposition by the ruling forces. We hail the valiant effort by the medical professionals and citizens of the state to come together to uphold Right to Health,” said a joint statement issued by several protesting organisations such as Medical Service Centre, Service Doctors’ Forum and Junior Doctors’ Unity, among others.

The statement said that the Act was introduced to “cover inadequacies in health sector”. “The Act encouraged attacks on doctors and health professionals physically and also through litigation. Under the Act, doctors can be arrested on false charges and non-bailable sections under POCSO and other Acts,” read the statement. The Act was passed by the state Assembly last month to curb “unethical money-making practices” of private healthcare institutes.

