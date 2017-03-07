Mercury drops in Kashmir after fresh snowfall in hills

High altitude areas of Kashmir including the famous ski resort of Gulmarg on Tuesday experienced fresh snowfall while Srinagar and other plains were lashed by rains, resulting in considerable drop in the mercury. (Representational Image) High altitude areas of Kashmir including the famous ski resort of Gulmarg on Tuesday experienced fresh snowfall while Srinagar and other plains were lashed by rains, resulting in considerable drop in the mercury. (Representational Image)

High altitude areas of Kashmir including the famous ski resort of Gulmarg on Tuesday experienced fresh snowfall while Srinagar and other plains were lashed by rains, resulting in considerable drop in the mercury. The snowfall preceded rains which lashed wide parts of the Valley including Srinagar since this afternoon, prompting people to look for woolens which they have started discarding over the past couple of days due to improvement in the day temperature.

The day temperature in Srinagar dropped by almost four degrees on Tuesday to settle at 10.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal during this part of the season, a spokesman of the MeT office said at Srinagar.

He said the city recorded a low of 4.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal owing to cloud cover.

While Kargil in Ladakh region was the coldest recorded place in the state with a minimum of minus 10.1 degrees Celsius, the nearby Leh in Ladakh region witnessed a low of minus 6.9 degrees Celsius, the spokesman said.

He said the minimum temperature recorded at Gulmarg was minus four degrees Celsius, making it the coldest place in the Valley.

The MeT predicted widespread rain or snow at many places till weekend under the influence of Western Disturbance which hit the region on Tuesday and expected to remain active till March.