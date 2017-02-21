Climate of fear in universities detrimental to democracy: Amartya Sen

Nobel laureate and renowned economist Amartya Sen. Nobel laureate and renowned economist Amartya Sen.

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen today said that the ‘climate of fear’ in Indian universities is detrimental to the country’s democracy. Sen, known for his strong views, also said that he has no hope of the Narendra Modi-led government doing enough to improve health sector in the country.

“India does not have world class universities … the climate of fear (in Indian universities) is detrimental to India’s democracy,” he said while launching his book titled ‘Social Choice and Social Welfare’ here.

Observing that China spends 2 per cent of its GDP on health sector, while India spends less than 1 per cent of its GDP on health sector, Sen said, “I don’t have any hope of present government doing enough for improving health sector in India.”

Sen further said India does not have majority government system.

“BJP only got 31 per cent vote share in the last Lok Sabha election. Even if with the allies it got only 39 per cent votes,” he pointed out.

Sen, however, said BJP and allies have right to govern, adding, “But the BJP-led NDA government should not be in illusion that it is speaking on behalf of the majority of Indians.”