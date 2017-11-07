Climate meet begins: India pushes developed countries to deliver

The empty seat of the United States is pictured prior the opening of the COP 23 Fiji UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn. (AP) The empty seat of the United States is pictured prior the opening of the COP 23 Fiji UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn. (AP)

Fiji set the stage for the fresh edition of the climate change conference on Monday, urging the world to commit itself to a 1.5 degree celsius limit on global warming, rather than a two-degree target, as it moves towards finalising the rulebook for the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement.

The two-week conference, an annual affair, is being held under the shadow of the decision of the Donald Trump administration to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement, a move that severely undermines the goals and objectives of that agreement. On the opening day of the conference, however, there were no overt references to the US decision, even though that was the big subject of discussion in informal conversations. The US is participating in the conference, since its withdrawal cannot become effective until 2020, but its delegation was silent on the opening day.

India and other “like-minded developing countries” — a group of about 25 nations — made an early intervention on Monday in a fresh bid to force developed countries to deliver on their commitments under the Kyoto Protocol, the precursor to the Paris Agreement, which still has three years to go before expiring in 2020. Amendments made to the 1997 Kyoto Protocol in Doha in 2013 extended the mandate of developed countries to take targeted cuts to their greenhouse gas emissions till 2020. The earlier mandate was to make emission cuts between 2005 and 2012. The Doha amendments are yet to become operational because they haven’t been ratified by enough countries.

The ratification of the Doha amendments was not included in the agenda of the current conference, which India and some other countries objected to on Monday. They argued that the conference must decide on a deadline, possibly sometime next year, for every country to ratify the Doha amendments.

“The developed countries are trying to avoid their responsibilities under the Kyoto Protocol. The Kyoto Protocol is not yet dead. There is still plenty that can be done within Kyoto Protocol provided there is intention to do so. We will continue to press for early operationalisation of the Doha amendments so that we can see some action being taken in the pre-2020 period as well,” said an Indian delegate.

Fiji, the host and president of the conference, agreed to consider the suggestion by India and other countries, and appointed a facilitator to hold consultations and report back by the end of this week. “We must not fail our people. That means using the next two weeks and the year ahead to do everything we can to make the Paris Agreement work…” Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said.

