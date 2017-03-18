Clerics’ disappearance: India suspects role of Pakistan intel agencies

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

India suspects involvement of Pakistani intelligence agencies in the disappearance of two Indian clerics, including the head priest of Delhi’s Nizamuddin Dargah, in Pakistan. A source pointed out that Syed Asif Ali Nizami, 80, and his nephew, Syed Nazim Ali Nizami, 65, were “inside the airport” when they went missing.

The source added that this makes it clear that the disappearance is “well organised”. “There is limited access inside the airport. This is not possible without the involvement of the internal government agencies,” a source said. Sources said Indian officials were in discussions with Pakistani authorities and have asked them to check CCTV footage at Lahore and Karachi airports for clues.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that she was in touch with the Indian High Commission. “However, there is no official confirmation regarding their whereabouts. We have also contacted their host in Karachi who appears to be under pressure not to speak to the Indian High Commission,” she tweeted. She said that India has taken up the matter at the highest level.

Earlier, Swaraj had said that the two had gone missing after landing at the Karachi airport. Karachi-based relatives of the Nizamis had on Thursday said that one of them had been detained at Lahore airport while the other went missing upon landing in Karachi. In Islamabad, Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria said that “no clue to the missing Indian priests has been found so far”.

