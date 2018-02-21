Clear stand on body to review MPs’ salary: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

THE SUPREME Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to clarify its stand on the demand of setting up an independent mechanism for determination of salaries and allowances of the Members of Parliament (MPs).

“What is the government’s view on this?…Whether you want it or when you bring it is a different thing,” a bench of Justices J J Chelameswar and S K Kaul told the Centre while hearing a PIL by Lucknow-based NGO Lok Prahari.

“The petitioner raises some ethical questions, some legal questions…What, as of now is the Union of India’s stand and what is under consideration?”, the bench sought to know when Senior advocate Ajit Kumar Sinha, representing the Centre, told the bench the matter was under the consideration of the government and that he needed some more time to take instructions. Appearing for the NGO, its general secretary S N Shukla contended the matter was under the Centre’s consideration for the last 11 years.

Justice Chelameswar referred to a February 16 judgment, in which it was made mandatory for candidates contesting elections to declare their sources of income, as well as that of their spouses and dependents.

