Clear-cut case of hanging, no physical foul play: Autopsy of JNU student

AIIMS on Wednesday submitted its opinion to the Delhi Police in connection with the case of M.Phil student J Muthukrishnan, stating that “there is no physical foul play” behind his death. Dr Sudhir Gupta, professor and head, Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, AIIMS, who headed the five-member medical board constituted to conduct the post-mortem examination, submitted the report to police, who in turn have filed a case of abetment to suicide.

Dr Gupta told The Indian Express that according to preliminary findings, Muthukrishnan’s death is a “clear-cut case of hanging”. The board opined that death was due to asphyxia, a condition where the body is deprived of oxygen.

The board ruled out physical foul play, having found no physical injuries on the body. “As per our opinion, there is no physical foul play to the cause of death and there are no injuries on the body. It is a clear-cut case of hanging. The findings of the board is that it is asphyxia as a result of anti-mortem hanging, which means death is due to hanging,” Dr Gupta told The Indian Express.

While the medical board found marks on the neck as a result of hanging, AIIMS officials said “other findings”, like saliva and natural discharges, also point to a “clear-cut case of hanging”.

“There was a mark on the neck. However, we also found saliva and other natural discharges, which are sure sign that death is due to hanging,” Dr Gupta said. “This is the final opinion in the case. But since police have registered a case of abetment to suicide, they they will have to find out whether the deceased was facing mental trauma, which resulted in him committing suicide,” Gupta said. The entire autopsy was videographed.

