Clear air on Ajit Doval visit to Rajnath residence: CPM

The CPM on Monday asked the government to clarify whether National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was part of a meeting at Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence attended by BJP and RSS leaders to discuss the forthcoming elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

The CPM politburo said that if Doval had indeed attended the meeting, then it is a shocking violation of norms and serious misconduct.

“How can a senior government functionary like the NSA be present in a meeting to discuss the BJP’s election campaign? The Union Home Minister must immediately clarify,” it said in a statement. Sources said Singh had a meeting on Sunday with RSS and BJP leaders on the elections in the three north-eastern states.

The demands by some tribal outfits for postponing elections in Nagaland were also discussed. Sources said Doval was present at the Home Minister’s residence around the same time. However, sources claimed there were two different meetings.

