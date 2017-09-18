Cleanliness push on PM’s 67th Birthday: This is how different states celebrated

Ministers take part in the cleanliness drive organised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 67th birthday. Ministers take part in the cleanliness drive organised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 67th birthday.

Jharkhand

Amit Shah on Sunday laid the foundation for two beautification projects in Ranchi and wielded a broom in a drive christened Swachhta Hi Seva. While laying the foundation stones, Shah wished Modi a long and healthy life. “Our PM has been the first one after independence to lay emphasis on cleanliness…. The credit of making sanitation a jan andolan (mass movement) goes to him.” On the Swachhta campaign’s success, he said: “If you go with a child these days on the road and throw some garbage, the child will tell you don’t do that…. That is our success.”

Uttarakhand

BJP ministers and workers attempted to spread awareness on the Prime Minister’s flagship projects: the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. A 55-km bicycle rally was organised from Dehradun to Hardwar with a message of gender equality. The cycle rally was led by state’s women and child welfare minister Rekha Arya. Traffic congestion, however, ensured that only a few could finish the full stretch. Later, Arya and other ministers participated in a Ganga cleanliness drive in Hardwar.

Rajasthan

Distributing fruits, running free health camps, planting trees and, of course, cleanliness drives were what Rajasthan ministers did. The state christened September 17 Rajasthan MSME Day and launched an MSME Year to celebrate the Prime Minister’s birthday. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje participated in a cleanliness drive at the hangar of Jaipur airport. The healthcare cell of the Rajasthan BJP organised 700 health camps, which included free consultation, check-up and medicines. Kali Charan Saraf, cabinet minister for health, cabinet colleague Rajendra Rathore distributed fruits distributed fruits in hospitals.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK working president M K Stalin also greeted the Prime Minister on his 67th birthday. The BJP organised cleanliness programmes and distributed sweets. “Hearty wishes to Honorable Prime Minister Thiru.@narendramodi ji. Wishing you a long and healthy life to serve the nation. #HappyBirthdayPM”, Panneerselvam tweeted. Rival Stalin wished Modi on his father M Karunanidhi’s behalf. “Birthday greetings to the Prime Minister Thiru @narendramodi ji on behalf of Dr @kalaignar89, DMK and I. Wish you a long and healthy life,” the tweet said.

West Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was among the first few to wish Modi on Twitter. “Birthday wishes to @PMOIndia @narendramodi Ji.” About eight hours later, the BJP started a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Kalighat, where Mamata lives.

JAMMU and Kashmir

At the Siachen Glacier, the Northern Command’s Siachen Brigade launched a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan from September 17 to October 2. It is aimed at cleaning areas located at an altitude of 9,500 ft to 21,000 ft, said an army spokesperson.

