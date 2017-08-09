Cleanliness of river Ganga duty of all: CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that maintaining the cleanliness and ‘aviralta’ (ever-flowing nature) of Ganga was the responsibility of all, as rivers were connected to the development of present and future generations. Adityanath lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for creating a separate ministry for cleaning of the river.

“The current government at the Centre is working with a sense of attachment to maintain the cleanliness and ever-flowing nature of the river,” Adityanath said on Wednesday while flagging off the ‘Namami Gange Jagriti Yatra’ undertaken by the homeguards of UP police in Lucknow.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the Namami Gange Pariyojana in July 2014 to maintain the ever-flowing nature of Ganga from Gangotri to Gangasagar and Rs 20,000 crore have been earmarked. To give more strength to the PM’s efforts, more than 1.30 core saplings were planted. As many as 1,627 villages situated on the banks of river Ganga have been made open-defecation free,” he said.

Adityanath said that the state government has taken serious steps to stop effluents of various tanneries, drains etc from flowing into the Ganga river.

The UP government is working on an effective programme to ensure cleanliness of various rivers, and help from the Centre will be sought to complete the programme, he said.

“Any type of material used for worshipping or solid waste should not be thrown into river Ganga. The cleanliness of the rivers is directly linked to the development of our present and future generations,” the chief minister said.

He appealed to people to undertake plantation programmes on the banks of river Ganga.

“Had there been no rivers like Ganga or Yamuna in the northern India, this region would have been transformed into a desert. Thanks to nature, there are such rivers in the region, and to save to these rivers is the responsibility of the local residents,” Adityanath said.

He urged that all stakeholders should take a pledge to keep Ganga clean and said that in 2019, Ardh Kumbh, will be held at the Sangam — the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati river.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App