Cleanliness is a multi-stakeholder movement: Meghalaya Governor

Meghalaya Governor Banwarilal Purohit (PTI) Meghalaya Governor Banwarilal Purohit (PTI)

Lauding Meghalaya’s cleanest village, Mawlynnong, Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday said Swachh Bharat Mission reflects the desire of a common man to clean their surroundings to make it a more liveable place to live in. “Cleanliness is a multi-stakeholder movement (as is the case with Mawlynnong village) and together we should make the effort to clean our houses, public places, villages and cities,” Purohit said while addressing a Samagra Swachhta at Mattilang Park in Laitmynsaw village in the outskirts of the city.

He said achieving the goals of the Swachh Bharat Mission expeditiously will be an appropriate tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and for Mawlynnong, it is the result of the concerted effort of all the residents which has brought the village into the limelight.

“It is the call of the country to all the citizens of Meghalaya to come forward for the cause and practice cleanliness and sanitation to make the state clean and green”, he said, addressing a huge gathering of students, villagers and village elders.

Meghalaya Urban Affairs Minister and local MLA R V Lyngdoh highlighted about the importance of the Swachh Bharat Mission and said that Swachhta Hi Seva campaign aims at cleanliness and the mission to carry forward the vision of Mahatma Gandhi, that of a clean India.

During the function, the governor also distributed prizes to the winners of the essay and painting competition organized under the Swachh Sankalp Se Swachh Siddhi and also unveiled the plaque declaring the Mylliem C&RD Block as Open Defecation Free (ODF).

