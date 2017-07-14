Clean Ganga: Two ministries sign MoU to create skilled manpower

The MoU will help develop skills for preparing products from pious waste materials (Representational image) The MoU will help develop skills for preparing products from pious waste materials (Representational image)

The ministry of water resources will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the skill development and entrepreneurship ministry on Saturday to create skilled manpower for various works related to the Clean Ganga mission, an official statement said. The government aims to develop skilled manpower for laying sewerage pipeline, plumbing work, construction of toilets, civil masonry works, waste collection and its disposal activities through the MoU.

The MoU will help develop skills for preparing products from pious waste materials such as flowers, leaves, coconuts, hair and associate plastic bags and bottles, and their proper packaging and promotion of such products. “The MoU will also help in developing skills for operation and maintenance of pumps and STPs,” the statement said.

The water resources ministry will develop the market for reuse/recycle of treated wastewater to be released from sewage treatment plants/effluent treatment plants for various non-potable purposes. It will also ensure necessary coordination and support from the state governments and state-level implementing agencies for various activities to be undertaken by the skill development and entrepreneurship ministry as part of the Namami Gange programme.

The ministry will mobilise resources for the creation of Pradhan Mantri Namami Gange Kaushal Kendras in 60 districts, covered under the Namami Gange programme, the statement said. It will also take initiative and develop programme for capacity building and traditional activities such as packaging and promotion of industrial products.

The MoU will remain in effect for a period of three years.

