Clean chit to Tej Pratap Yadav in Rajdeo Ranjan murder case, SC closes proceedings

Tej Pratap Yadav. (File Photo) Tej Pratap Yadav. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed proceedings against Tej Pratap, son of RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, in the murder case of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan. The apex court disposed of the petition filed by Ranjan’s wife Asha Ranjan after considering the CBI statement that it did not find any material against the former Bihar health minister in connection with the case.

The apex court had asked the CBI to investigate allegations relating to media reports featuring photographs and videos that showed Pratap along with two absconding accused, Mohd Kaif and Javed, who are presently in judicial custody in the murder case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submission of Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi that CBI has not found any incriminating material against the Lalu’s son.

The apex court also gave the slain journalist’s widow the liberty to get her plea revised if some incriminating material surfaces in the future.

Ranjan’s wife had filed a petition alleging Tej Pratap was involved in her husband’s murder. The apex court had ordered a probe into the matter after Tej Pratap was seen in a photograph with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mohammad Shahabuddin’s henchmen.

In September 2016, the top court sent notices to Tej Pratap Yadav and Shahabuddin in connection with the case. The CBI had last year taken custody of Shahabuddin.

Ranjan was gunned down by motorbike-borne criminals near the busy Station Road at Siwan in north Bihar on May 13, 2016.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd