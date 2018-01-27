Latest News
  • Classmates slapped girl 168 times on teacher’s direction: Father

Classmates slapped girl 168 times on teacher’s direction: Father

The incident took place at the Navodaya Vidyalaya in Thandla town and the girl's father, Shivpratap Singh, told police that she was slapped 168 times between January 11 -16 for not completing her homework.

By: PTI | Jhabua | Published: January 27, 2018 6:17 pm
The Government Senior Secondary School for Boys in Nangloi where a teacher was stabbed by students. Express photo by Oinam Anand. 29 November 2016
Top News

A 12-year-old girl was slapped 168 times over a period of six days by her classmates at a residential school on the instructions of their teacher, the child’s father complained to school authorities and police. However, the school principal K Sagar termed it a “friendly” punishment.

“They were not strong slaps but mild and friendly ones. We will also talk to the parents,” Sagar said.

The incident took place at the Navodaya Vidyalaya in Thandla town and the girl’s father, Shivpratap Singh, told police that she was slapped 168 times between January 11 -16 for not completing her homework. The girl is a student of Class VI at the school.

He told police that the school’s science teacher, Manoj Kumar Verma, on January 11, told his daughter’s classmates to slap her as a form of punishment and 14 girls slapped her two times every day for six days.

Singh also stated in his complaint, filed a couple of days ago, that his child was unwell and therefore was unable to complete her homework. He alleged that the school was aware of his child’s illness. He also told police that his daughter fell ill due to fear and distress and refused to go to school, following which she had to be admitted to a local hospital.

Thandla police station in-charge S S Baghel confirmed that a complaint had been received but added that no injury was found during medical examination conducted on the girl.

“We had received a complaint. No injury was found during the medical examination of the girl. Our team also visited the school and found that such an incident had occurred. We are investigating further. However, no formal case has been registered so far,” he said.

School Principal Sagar defended the action of the teacher and termed the disciplining method a “friendly” punishment.

“We don’t allow corporal punishment in the school. The girl is weak in studies and doesn’t complete her assignments,” he said, adding that the teacher chose this form punishment to improve her performance in school.

District Collector Ashish Saxena said that the issue had come to his knowledge and he had ordered an investigation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. Nilesh Jain
    Jan 27, 2018 at 6:31 pm
    Didn't even touched anyone. Just asking WHY DID YOU RUINED MY LIFE ?
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Jan 27: Latest News