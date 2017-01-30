Classical ‘Yaman’ raga at 68th Beating Retreat

President Pranab Mukherjee escorted by his bodyguards arrives in a buggy to attend the Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo President Pranab Mukherjee escorted by his bodyguards arrives in a buggy to attend the Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo

For a nation used to watching posturing of puffed up chests, animated yet crisp drills in precision, colour and rhythm on January 29, the 68th Beating Retreat ceremony had something different to offer audiences — Yaman, a heptatonic raga was infused into the centuries-old military tradition.

Sitting on the ramparts of the North and South Block, the classical musicians — who were introduced in the ceremony last year — were included in the ceremony that is usually executed by musicians while marching. Beating Retreat dates back to the days when troops disengaged from battle at sunset.

With a host of sitars, tablas and santoors playing alongside taanpuras, bagpipes, trumpets, horns and trombones, the 68th Republic Day celebrations came to an end with a unique and upbeat Beating Retreat ceremony.

With the camel regiment stationed on the side terraces and with the majestic Raisina Hill as the backdrop, Vijay Chowk witnessed various Indian and western martial tunes. Sixteen military bands, eight pipes and drums bands from regimental centres, eight pipes and drums bands from various battalions, state police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) bands, and the Navy and Air Force bands performed to a packed house.

President Pranab Mukherjee, whose tenure ends later this year, greeted the audience from his buggy. After the President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the three defence chiefs arrived at the venue, the trademark bugle call was made.

This was followed by a compound quick march forward to the tune Singarh by the massed bands. A Subedar J P James composition, this was a departure from poet Vanshidhar Shukla’s popular Qadam Qadam badhaye ja — the regimental quick march of Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army — which has played for many years now.

Then came the combined Pipes and Drums bands, which presented spirited marches and formations while producing intricate tunes.

Next was the Air Force and Naval bands, whose interesting drills showcased much innovation while retaining the traditional military standards. Admirals Ensignia had the drummers attempt a synchronised reverse moonwalk along with their drum sticks creating intricate drum patterns in unison.

But the best was saved for the last. The Army military bands this year brought huge nagaras and dhols to the forefront. The inclusion of folk instruments was also a new addition in a ceremony that always sticks to military drums.

The ceremony concluded with the sombre Abide by Me, the evocative WH Monk hymn and a fixture in the Beating Retreat evening. Kavi Iqbal’s Saare jahan se achha followed in Prof A Lobo’s arrangement as the bands pulled out of sight. Towards the end, just after the national anthem played, the Rashtrapati Bhavan came alive with a thousand lights illuminating it.