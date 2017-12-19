Classical music artistes urge Arun Jaitley to remove GST on concert tickets

At Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav. At Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav.

After the organisers of Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, now other artistes have approached Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, asking him to take back the 28 per cent GST on concert tickets for Indian classical music events. A few days before the 65th edition of the sought-after Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav took off on December 13, organisers Arya Prasarak Mandal had written a letter to the finance minister, stating that the 28 per cent GST levied on tickets above Rs 250 was making ticket rates dearer and adversely affecting classical music concerts in the country.

“It will create more problems in preserving and popularising traditional Indian classical music,” said Shrinivas Joshi, executive president of the mandal. Now other artistes and event organisers have raised the same demand with Jaitley, who was in Pune on Sunday.

According to Surendra Mohite of SaVaNi Musical Events, who along with senior artistes like Pandit Suresh Talwalkar and Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar met Jaitley, tickets for Indian classical music events had become more expensive with 28 per cent GST and even artistes had to pay 18 per cent GST on their performance fees. They handed over a letter to Jaitley signed by stalwarts such as Pandit Jasraj, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Dr N Rajam, Dr Prabha Atre, Pandit Suresh Talwalkar, Pandit Ulhas Kashalkar, Pandit Rajan Mishra, Pandit Sajan Mishra and Pandit Vijay Ghate.

“It’s a middle-class audience which comes for these concerts and they cannot afford high ticket prices. Right now, organisers are operating at heavy losses and shelling out money from their own pockets. We are worried that the already diminishing number of Indian classical programmes will reach an end. Now artistes will meet PM Narendra Modi next month along with a copy of the letter given to the finance minister,” said Mohite.

