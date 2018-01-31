Classes suspended indefinitely at Kerala college after North Indian students complain of being served beef

Administrative office, CUSAT (Source: Wikimedia commons) Administrative office, CUSAT (Source: Wikimedia commons)

Classes at the Kuttanad campus of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) have been suspended indefinitely following an agitation by a section of students complaining that they were served beef cutlets as a vegetarian dish, a university official confirmed.

The controversy broke on January 25 when a student hailing from Bihar was reportedly served a beef cutlet in the name of a vegetarian dish as part of refreshments after a seminar on digital banking was held in the engineering campus. The seminar was inaugurated by Principal N Sunilkumar but he left after it began. A group of north Indian students alleged that they were tricked into eating beef and that their ‘religious sentiments’ have been hurt.

The management has clarified that the seminar was organised by a private bank and therefore it had no hand in deciding the menu of the refreshments, the university official said. However, the north Indian students, reportedly aided by the ABVP, are firm on their demands for the principal of the college to be suspended. Around 160 students, all of whom are from north Indian states, have been on an agitation since last week. There was also a clash between Malayali and north Indian students over the issue.

The vice chancellor’s order to stop classes until the row is diffused comes following a meeting between the top officials of the university and the agitating students earlier today. Despite being promised by the V-C that an inquiry committee will be set up to probe the controversy, the students were not satisfied and wanted the principal to step down, the official said.

Abdul Basith, a student from the college, countered the version of the North Indian students on Twitter. He wrote in a tweet that the north Indian students were told that the cutlets were in fact made from beef and that they gave away their portions to the students from Kerala. Joseph Mathew, another student, wrote in a tweet, “I too attended the function, no one was forced or cheated to eat beef.”

