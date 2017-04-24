Classes resume in colleges across Kashmir Valley

Students at school in Srinagar. (ANI) Students at school in Srinagar. (ANI)

The teaching work in colleges across Kashmir Valley resumed today after remaining suspended for five days in the wake of student demonstrations last week against the alleged high-handedness of security forces. The teaching work resumed in the colleges this morning, officials said. The classes in all the colleges across the Valley were suspended on Tuesday following widespread student demonstrations a day earlier against the alleged high-handedness of security forces against the students of Degree College Pulwama on April 15.

Students of many of these institutions held protests demonstrations on Monday and clashed with the security forces, leaving several dozen students injured. Following the clashes, the Divisional Administration had issued orders for closure of Kashmir University, all colleges and higher secondary schools across the Valley for a day on Tuesday. The suspension of teaching work in the colleges was then extended first by a day, then two days and then by another day on the weekend as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the class work had resumed in Kashmir University and higher secondary schools on Wednesday. During a review meeting on Friday, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan asked principals of various colleges to ensure peaceful atmosphere in their institutions and prevent entry of outsiders. He directed the principals to adopt proactive approach in dealing with any untoward incident on campuses.

