Class XII Chandigarh boy from govt school bags his dream job at Google

“WHO KNEW that an average student like me will get a job in Google. I can’t share my happiness how I am feeling, it’s like a dream has come true. My hard work has paid off well,” says Harshit Sharma, a student of Class-XII (I.T.) stream of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 33-B, Chandigarh, who got selected for graphic designing by Google.

For an initial period of one year, Harshit will receive training in graphic designing for a stipend of Rs 4 lakh per month. After completing training, he will get a remuneration of Rs 12 lakh per month.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, he shared how since the age of 10 he had developed interest in designing and it was then that he decided to work in Google and to turn his dream into reality, he started taking training from his uncle secretly. On August 7, Harshit will be leaving for California. “I never expected to get selected for Google. Since the age of 10, I used to do graphic design as I was inspired and trained by my uncle Rohit Sharma. Slowly, it became my passion and I always aimed for a job in Google. Whatever I am is because of my uncle and I owe my selection to him as I never joined any professional institute for training,” said Harshit.

“When I took admission in Class XI, I opted for the IT stream and told my parents that I wanted to become a graphic designer,” he added. Harshit has also been awarded Rs 7,000 by the PMO for his outstanding performance in Digital India. “During my school time, I used to make posters of both Bollywood and Hollywood stars and earned Rs 40,000-50,000,” he added. Last December, Harshit had applied through Google link and his attractive posters designing got him selected. Google sent him the letter of appointment in June.

“I am so happy and proud. Harshit always showed interest in innovative things. He was selected on the basis of posters designed by him while doing Class XII under the supervision of his teachers. His feat will act as a morale booster for other students,”said Indra Beniwal, the principal of Harshit’s school.

