Class X Maths leak spreads to Jharkhand, 12 arrested

Police in Chatra, Jharkhand, have arrested at least 12 persons, including students and coordinators of a coaching institute, in connection with the alleged leak of the Class X maths paper of the CBSE.

According to a press statement issued by police, an FIR was registered at Sadar police station area on March 28, following a complaint from the principal of the Chatra Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV). He said he had got information from a student that some persons had got the leaked maths paper and their answers were being provided in the school.

Among those arrested is a maths teacher of the school, Harmesh, and a former ABVP office-bearer. Police are understood to be in touch with their Delhi counterparts, as the gang appears to have some links with the Capital, to which the leak was initially believed to be confined. However, the same is yet to be verified.

Police said an SIT was constituted and investigations revealed that two minor students, hailing from Gaya and Chhapra and living in Patna, had got the maths paper on their WhatsApp on the night of March 27, a day before the examination was due. According to police, the message was sent to Satish Pandey and his associate Pankaj Singh, who run the Study Vision Coaching Centre in Chatra, that adjoins Jharkhand’s Palamu.

In the night, the answers to the questions in the paper were allegedly prepared and provided to students on hand-written chits in the toilet of the JNV. The role of maths teacher Harmesh is being investigated. Apart from Harmesh, Pandey and Singh, several students have been arrested. Police believe a Class 11 student from Chatra played an important role in the leak. The two students arrested from Patna have also been brought to Chatra.

Following reports that Pandey was its Chatra district convenor, the ABVP issued a press statement distancing itself from him. ABVP state secretary Roshan Kumar Singh said, “It is untrue that Satish Pandey is a district convenor of Chatra. He was relieved of his post before February 26-27 during a convention. There is no convenor in Chatra. Such reports are false and adversely impact the image of the ABVP. There are thousands of members of the ABVP, but not all of them are office-bearers.”

