Class third student of Ahmedabad school accuses class teacher of sexual harassment

“Since the parents went directly to the police and registered a complaint with them, the police is investigating the case since September 16 and we are fully co-operating in it. But we have never received any complaint against this teacher before,” said the school board administrative officer L D Desai. (Representative Image) “Since the parents went directly to the police and registered a complaint with them, the police is investigating the case since September 16 and we are fully co-operating in it. But we have never received any complaint against this teacher before,” said the school board administrative officer L D Desai. (Representative Image) Related News Greater Noida: Staff from 124 schools briefed on security, safety measures

Greater Noida: Staff from 124 schools briefed on security, safety measures Police constable sexually harasses teenage girl, arrested

Police constable sexually harasses teenage girl, arrested J&K: Schoolgirls boycott classes in Bhaderwah to protest against sexual harassment Local residents pelted stones at a school building in Ahmedabad where a case of sexual harassment against the class teacher came to light after a complaint by a Class III student on Monday afternoon. The local police reached the spot and took control of the situation. But soon after angered residents pelted stones, thereby forcing the school authorities to close down the school. School board officials also rushed to the spot.

The parents of the seven year old Class III student of the school registered a complaint with the police on September 16 accusing the class teacher of sexual harassment after taking the girl to the second floor of the school building. “Since the parents went directly to the police and registered a complaint with them, the police is investigating the case since September 16 and we are fully co-operating in it. But we have never received any complaint against this teacher before,” said the school board administrative officer L D Desai.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App