Class IX student commits suicide in Jagraon

A teenage girl studying in class 9 of local government school allegedly committed suicide in village Barsal of Jagraon Saturday. Her body was found hanging with the ceiling fan Saturday morning. Her family claimed she was mentally upset.

The deceased was identified as Jakaranpreet Kaur. Her father Baljit Singh, in a statement to police, claimed her daughter was “mentally unwell” and all their efforts to get her treatment had failed. Raminderjit Singh, SHO Jagraon Sadar police station, said the body had been sent for autopsy and enquiry started into the alleged suicide.

