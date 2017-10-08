Special Coverage
  • Class IX student commits suicide in Jagraon

Class IX student commits suicide in Jagraon

The deceased was identified as Jakaranpreet Kaur. Her father Baljit Singh, in a statement to police, claimed her daughter was “mentally unwell” and all their efforts to get her treatment had failed.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Published:October 8, 2017 12:49 am
Blue Whale Challenge, Blue Whale game, Lucknow Indira Nagar, Blue whale deaths, blue whale death cases, indian express news  Her body was found hanging with the ceiling fan Saturday morning. Her family claimed she was mentally upset. (Representational Image)
Top News

A teenage girl studying in class 9 of local government school allegedly committed suicide in village Barsal of Jagraon Saturday.  Her body was found hanging with the ceiling fan Saturday morning. Her family claimed she was mentally upset.

The deceased was identified as Jakaranpreet Kaur. Her father Baljit Singh, in a statement to police, claimed her daughter was “mentally unwell” and all their efforts to get her treatment had failed.  Raminderjit Singh, SHO Jagraon Sadar police station, said the body had been sent for autopsy and enquiry started into the alleged suicide.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 07: Latest News