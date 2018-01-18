Class I student attacked with ‘sharp weapon’ in school washroom

Picture for representational use. (File) Picture for representational use. (File)

A Class I student was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in the washroom of a school in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on Tuesday. An FIR was registered after the police were informed about the incident on Wednesday. Hritik Sharma (6), a student of the state board-affiliated Brightland College in Triveni Nagar locality, sustained cuts on his eyebrow and stomach. He was admitted to the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), where his condition was stated to be stable.

According to the police, the student told them that a girl who studied in Class VI of the same school had taken him to the washroom where she attacked him with a knife.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Trans Gomti area, Harendra Kumar, said, “Police were informed on Wednesday afternoon that a Class I student was stabbed in his school in Triveni Nagar locality.”

Senior Sub-Inspector (SSI) of Aliganj police station Nand Kishore said, “According to the complaint submitted by the school principal, at around 10.10 am, when students and teachers were going for the morning assembly, the discipline in-charge of the school, Amit Chauhan, heard someone knocking on the washroom doors on the second floor. He found the door bolted from outside and opened it to see the boy on the floor with blood oozing from his stomach and a cut on his eyebrow. He was rushed to the KGMU trauma centre.”

“A FIR has been registered under IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt). We have collected CCTV footage from the school, but there was no camera outside the washroom. Tomorrow, after the boy is discharged from hospital, we will try to get more information from him and will take him to the school to identify the girl,” the SSI added.

“The boy told us he was on his way to the assembly when a senior girl student told him that a teacher was calling him and asked him to come with her. She took him to the washroom and gagged him with her hand. She then attacked him with a knife on the stomach and forehead and left, closing the washroom door from outside. The boy said she has short hair and her school ID card mentioned Class 6 or 7,” the SSI said.

School principal, Rachit Manas, said, “We informed the police today as our first priority was to provide medical treatment to the boy. The police were informed today after the boy’s condition was stated to be fine by the doctors. The principal said Hritik’s father is Class IV in the Allahabad High Court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App