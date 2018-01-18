Class I boy stabbed in Lucknow school: Accused Class VII girl sent to juvenile home, principal arrested

In his statement to the police, the boy said a girl who studied in the same school had taken him to the washroom where she attacked him with a knife. (Representational photo) In his statement to the police, the boy said a girl who studied in the same school had taken him to the washroom where she attacked him with a knife. (Representational photo)

Two days after a Class I boy was allegedly attacked with a knife by a Class VII girl in the school’s toilet, the Lucknow Police Thursday sent the girl to a Juvenile Justice Home. According to the police, the girl attacked the boy as she wanted a holiday. The boy suffered injuries on his chest and stomach and is out of danger.

The principal of the school, meanwhile, has been arrested. He is booked under sections 201 and 202 of the IPC.

In his statement to the police, the boy said the girl had taken him to the school’s toilet where she attacked him with a knife. “He was attacked by a Class 6 girl student with a knife used to chop vegetables. We have sent the hair of the girl, found on the body of the child, for a DNA test,” Deepak Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Lucknow said, as reported by ANI.

According to the police, the accused has had behavioural issues in the past and had run away from her home for three days.

Also Read | Class I student attacked with ‘sharp weapon’ in school washroom

“According to the complaint submitted by the school principal, at around 10.10 am, when students and teachers were going for the morning assembly, the discipline in-charge of the school, Amit Chauhan, heard someone knocking on the washroom doors on the second floor. He found the door bolted from outside and opened it to see the boy on the floor with blood oozing from his stomach and a cut on his eyebrow. He was rushed to the KGMU trauma centre,” Senior Sub-Inspector (SSI) of Aliganj police station Nand Kishore said.

The boy is recuperating at a hospital. According to PTI, Dr Sandeep Tewari, who is treating the boy, said the victim had deep wounds on chest and stomach that “seem to have been inflicted with a knife-like sharp object.”

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the boy at the trauma centre.

A notice has also been issued to the school by the District Inspector of Schools, seeking clarification as to why legal action should not be initiated against it. “The school has not provided information to our office regarding the incident after registration of the FIR. A clarification has been sought from the school,” District Inspector of Schools, Mukesh Kumar Singh said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd