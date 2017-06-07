Class 10 student killed during search operation in Kashmir

Arms recovered from the militants in Bandipora. PTI File Arms recovered from the militants in Bandipora. PTI File

A class X student was killed when a bullet hit him during a cordon-and-search operation in South Kashmir’s Ganowpora village on Tuesday.

Residents said that Adil Farooq was wounded when armed forces opened fire. He was taken to the district hospital in Shopian, where doctors declared him dead.

As the forces were cordoning the village, people took out a demonstration and tried to obstruct the Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jammu and Kashmir police’s operation against militants, 5 km from Shopian.

Farooq’s killing later triggered protests in the area and people tried to give escape route to militants. Sources said that two militants were holed up in the area and troopers were trying to establish a cordon.

A police spokesman said that the security forces had cordoned off some houses on an input regarding presence of militants in Ganawpora. ‘’During the search operation, an unruly mob started heavy stone pelting on the forces and also a brief exchange of fire took place,’’ he said. “Search of the area is going on.’’

Jammu and Kashmir police chief S P Vaid separately said that the militants killed on Monday as they planned to attack a CRPF camp in Sumbal belonged to Lashkar-e-Toiba and were not locals. ‘’We are investigating it, these militants are definitely not locals. They were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba,” he said.

